Trial date set for Cashel resident accused of assisting a gangland murder

A date has been set for the trial of a Cashel man accused of assisting a gang murder.

Father-of-four Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan was murdered six years ago in Clondalkin just three days before the Christmas of 2016.

The trial of 40 year old Michael Crotty of Slí Aonghusa, Aras na Rí, Cashel, will take place before the Special Criminal Court on January 11th, 2024.

He is charged with involvement in the murder of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan, who was 62 when he was shot six times as he sat in his car on December 22, 2016, at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

He will be tried along with 56 year old Declan Brady of The Dairy, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare.

It is alleged that both Brady and Crotty “between October 20, 2016 and December 22, 2016, within or without the State and with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation did participate in, by activity, or by being reckless as to whether such participation could facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation of a serious offence, to wit: the murder of Christopher (aka Noel) Kirwan”, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal justice Act.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt fixed the trial date for both men and expects it to last five weeks.

The case was also listed for mention next on October 9, 2023.

Brady was remanded in custody while Crotty was remanded on continuing bail.