Tipperary man due back in court on Kerry murder charge.

Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel is charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony on Saturday February 23rd.

Gardaí discovered the body of Paddy O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at his home in Castlemaine on the 24th of February

66-year-old Thomas Carroll was remanded in custody when he appeared at Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork Prison on the 6th of March.

He was granted bail in the high court last week.

He is due to appear before Tralee District Court today for the book of evidence to be served.