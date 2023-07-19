Tipperary JPC hears of 14% increase in domestic violence

Domestic violence continued to see an increase in Tipperary up to June.

There was a 14% rise between January 1 and June 11 of this year according Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan at the county’s recent Joint Policing Committee gathering.

Members of the JPC then called for a breakdown by area as is seen with other crime figures however, he said this was unavailable and if he had those numbers he would be reluctant to share them.

Chief Superintendent O’Sullivan believes that such detailed breakdowns risks interfering with ongoing court cases and identifying victims.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose then asked if trafficking and prostitution were represented in the figures given but was told it did not appear to be an issue in Tipperary at present.