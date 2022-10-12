Tipp woman sleeping in outhouse to avoid roving gangs

The Dáil has been told that people in Tipperary are living in fear of their lives.

Concerns about Garda numbers in the county have been raised in the Oireachtas for the second time in two days

Having been highlighted by Mattie McGrath last night his constituency colleague Jackie Cahill outlined his issues this morning.

The issue came to the fore at last weeks meeting in Monroe which was attended by hundreds of people who expressed concerns about rural crime and roving gangs.

Deputy Jackie Cahill said Gardaí need to be given more power to deal with trespass.

He also spoke of the impact the situation is having on one woman in the county.

“She’s so afraid in her house now that she’s sleeping in an outhouse because she’s convinced that she’s going to be broken into, and that if she’s in an outhouse at least she’ll be able to get away from these gangs.

“We need extra resources but legislation on trespass has got to be improved and strengthened that if you are found in a place where you have no right to be that the penalties are severe and that it will be a proper deterrent to these gangs from marauding rural areas.”