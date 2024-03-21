Tipp murder accused released on bail

A Tipperary man accused of murder has been released from custody after bail surety of €27,000 was lodged with the courts in Kerry.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel is charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony in Castlemaine in February.

Bail cannot be granted in the District Court on a murder charge, but Mr Carroll was granted bail in the High Court last Thursday.

He appeared in Tralee District Court yesterday from custody, where Judge David Waters finalised his bail

The court was told that he was remanded on his own bail bond of €7,000, and an independent surety of €20,000.

This was lodged by a third-party individual, who was present in court and signed Mr Carroll’s bail bond.

His bail conditions also include that he surrenders all firearms in his possession, surrender his passport, and sign on at his local garda station daily.

Mr Carroll was remanded on bail for the book of evidence to be served on April 17th, but his attendance will be excused if the book is not ready on that date.