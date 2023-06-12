Tipp man awaits sentencing for sexual abuse

A Tipperary man has pleaded guilty to abusing his four-year-old neighbour.

The now 37 year old man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to oral rape and sexual assault on dates between 1999 and 2002.

The victim, now 28, was between the ages of four and eight when he was abused by the accused, who was between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of his crimes.

In his victim statement, he told the Central Criminal Court that the accused had taken his childhood from him and groomed him for his own sexual gratification, and he went on to tell the court how the experience adversely affected his personal life, education, and relationships.

It was also heard that the injured party had suffered from depression, stress, anxiety, nightmares, and paranoia are a result of the offenses.

In 2018, the victim made a statement to Gardaí, to which the accused made some admissions following interviews carried out in 2019.

The abuse ended following an incident where money went missing, and the accused was no longer welcome at the house.

The money was later recovered.

Patrick McGrath SC stated that the Director of Public Prosecutions believed the case fell within the 10 to 15-year sentencing range, but that the abuse occurred while the accused was a minor, which would have an impact on the headline sentence.

Defending Senior Counsel Seamus Clarke, requested the court to consider his client’s guilty plea and lack of previous relevant convictions.

He further argued that the court should apply the mandatory sentencing reduction because the accused was a child at the time the offenses happened.

Ms. Justice Mary Ellen Ring adjourned the finalisation of the case to next Friday and remanded the accused man in custody.