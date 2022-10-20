Theft from unlocked cars a major issue in Tipperary

Property crime has increased across the Tipperary Garda Division in the year to date.

These figures account for all robberies, burglaries and various other theft offences up to the 3rd of October.

In total there were 1,171 offences, a 33% increase, with Thurles seeing the biggest jump to 289 offences.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said an on-going issue is the targeting of unlocked cars across the county which is pushing the number of theft offences upwards.

During this period Nenagh saw 160 thefts from cars, the highest in the county, followed by Clonmel at 49.

There were 46 in Thurles, 23 in Cahir, and 16 in Tipp Town and while detection rates are high, Chief Superintendent Smart has reiterated the need to keep vehicles locked at all times.