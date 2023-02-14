South Tipp burglary still under investigation

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in Ardfinnan last weekend.

A substantial sum of cash was reported stolen in the incident which occurred sometime between 8pm last Saturday night and 12.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning at a house in Castle View.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

The Garda press office has declined to confirm or deny reports that two dogs which were at the property at the time of the burglary were drowned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.