Significant reduction in Tipp burglaries

Burglaries were down 26% in Tipperary in the last three months of 2022 when compared to the same months in 2021.

According to new statistics released by the CSO, during these months, 2,284 burglaries occurred nationwide, up 2% from the previous quarter in 2022.

PhoneWatch.ie has issued a safety message to people to secure their homes, particularly coming into the Easter holidays and summer months when people are spending more time outside the home.

Managing Director of PhoneWatch.ie, Maurguerite Cotter, says consistency is key.

“The safety of your home is absolutely in your hands. We all need to remain consistent all the time, irrespective of whether the numbers are decreasing. Always give your house the impression of being lived in, even if you are going off on holidays or simply out for the night. We are really enforcing this message in the run-up to the Easter break and, indeed, coming into the summer months.”

Tipperary accounted for 10% of burglaries nationwide in the final quarter of 2022.

The national figure of burglaries reported for October to December 2022 was 2,284, and upwards of 10,000 for the full year last year.

According to Maurgeurite giving the impression of being home and ensuring doors and windows are locked are among the top tips for home security.

She says one burglary is too many.

“It’s probably in the middle of the road, county-wise. That’s about 10% of the burglaries in quarter four, but the total figure was in excess of 10,000 for 2022. There are a lot of numbers there to digest, but one burglary is simply too many.”