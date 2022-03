Over the past year, there has been a 14 percent decrease in assaults in Tipperary, however there was a sharp rise in Nenagh.

Across the county, assaults went down from 108 to 93, but in Nenagh there was an increase of 67 percent – however, this represented less than ten incidents.

Assaults in Thurles remained the same at 18, while there were reductions of more than 20 percent in all other district areas.