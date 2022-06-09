Significant drug seizure in Clonmel

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Clonmel.

Cocaine valued at approximately €6,700 was found during a search of a residential address in the Cashel Road area carried out by the Clonmel District Drugs Unit.

The man in his 20’s was found with an unknown quantity of cash during the search.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara which aims to protect communities from the scourge of drugs.

Members of the public with information on drug importation and supply can report the information as follows:

-Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

-Crime Stoppers 1850 250 025

-Revenue and Customs Drug Watch/ Coastal Watch 1800 295 295 [email protected]

Anyone who is a victim of Drugs Related Intimidation or has information on drugs related intimidation can contact their Local Garda Station

-Garda website – https://www.garda.ie/en/crime/drugs/drug-related-intimidation-reporting-programme-inspectors-june-2021.pdf