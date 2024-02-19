Sentence date for Tipp man adjourned

A Tipperary man convicted of the sexual abuse of six young men almost 30 years ago has had his sentence date adjourned to allow reports to be completed.

Former Circuit Court Judge Gerard O’Brien from Thurles was convicted last December by a Central Criminal Court jury of one count of attempted anal rape and eight counts of sexual assault in relation to six complainants.

Gerard O’Brien was in his 30s and a teacher in a Dublin secondary school at the time of the offences which occurred between March 1991 and November 1997.

The complainants – four of whom were his students – were then aged between 17 and 24.

O’Brien – of Old School House, Slievenamon Road in Thurles – had denied all of the charges against him.

The 59 year old resigned as a Circuit Court judge last month – he also served as a member of Thurles Town Council and was state solicitor for North Tipperary.

Defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC outlined to the court today that a number of reports are outstanding and not expected to be ready until mid-April.

He asked the court to delay the sentence hearing, which had been due to take place on March 4.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens agreed to adjourn the sentence date to April 29 and remanded O’Brien, who was not present in court, on continuing bail.