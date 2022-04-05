Recent Tipp Town vandalism a slap in the face for local volunteers

Wanton vandalism at two Tipperary Town sports facilities has been strongly criticised.

The new state of the art astroturf pitch at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre was set on fire, while the perimeter fence at Clanwilliam rugby club had been cut through.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Black said that the vandalism is very disappointing.

“Clubs and recreation centres such as these are kept running on a day to day basis by hard working local volunteers.

“Acts of vandalism such as this are a slap in the face to these volunteers and to the communities they represent.

“I condemn these acts of vandalism and I would ask that anybody that has any information relating to either of these acts would contact Tipperary Town Garda Station with any information they might have.”

Tipperary Town Garda Station can be contacted on 062 80670.