North Tipperary has seen an increase in Public Order incidents recently.

In the last fortnight, 10 public order incidents have been recorded – eight in Nenagh and two in Roscrea.

Sgt in Charge at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O Carroll, says there were 12 arrests made for public order related offences in the District in the last two weeks.

This follows June’s figures for Public Order arrests in the district increasing from 9 to 12.