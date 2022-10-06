Public meeting to discuss crime concerns in Clerihan area

A meeting to highlight concerns and fear among locals in the general Clerihan area is taking place tonight.

Residents say something needs to be done to tackle spiralling crime and intimidation in the locality and also in nearby Clonmel.

Those behind the public meeting in Monroe say there are ongoing thefts in the area from both houses and shops while farmers in the Lisronagh – Powerstown area are being harassed.

What they describe as open drug dealing on the streets of Clonmel is also an issue they say needs to be tackled.

Tonight’s meeting gets underway at 8pm.