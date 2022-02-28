Petrol poured on Garda during ‘vicious’ attack this morning

An attack on a Garda in County Cavan has been labelled ‘particularly vicious’.

It’s after an officer was assaulted and doused in petrol overnight.

It happened when he stopped a car near Blacklion at around 2 am and a gun was pointed at him.

Chief Reporter with the Irish Mirror, John Hand, says the Garda was then assaulted:

”He attempted to stop the car but when he did a gun was pulled on him. He was in uniform, he was unarmed, so he was bundled into a car and was given a serious and viscous beating by a group of people”.

It was also stated that he was covered in petrol before being dumped on the roadside near Loughan House prison.