Petrol poured on Garda during ‘vicious’ attack this morning

An attack on a Garda in County Cavan has been labelled ‘particularly vicious’.
It’s after an officer was assaulted and doused in petrol overnight.
It happened when he stopped a car near Blacklion at around 2 am and a gun was pointed at him.
Chief Reporter with the Irish Mirror, John Hand, says the Garda was then assaulted:
”He attempted to stop the car but when he did a gun was pulled on him. He was in uniform, he was unarmed, so he was bundled into a car and was given a serious and viscous beating by a group of people”.
It was also stated that he was covered in petrol before being dumped on the roadside near Loughan House prison.