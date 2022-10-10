Ongoing anger and frustration at roving gangs in South Tipp

There are more calls to address assault and intimidation problems in rural parts of Tipperary and beyond following the Monroe Meeting.

One Russellstown resident attended the meeting as lamping in their area, on the Dungarvan road between Clonmel and Ballymacarbry, has become an ongoing problem.

Aisling, whose husband went on their behalf, told Tipp Today that checking the animals on their land and ensuring their gates are securely locked has become routine as the issue continues to bring fear to local communities.

Lamping is the illegal activity of hunting at night using lamps.

She says that it’s not just livestock being frightened by this type of intimidation.

“You can see this going on across the fields and across the land in different places. You’re physically looking out the window at these people driving up and down the road, shining torches into people’s land, and it’s not just people’s land; people’s homes are being lit up at night by these torches and lamps being shone in.

“There are a lot of young families in the Russellstown area. There are young girls in their rooms studying at night, doing their homework, whatever they’re entitled to do in their own room, and the whole room is lit up night after night with these lights being shone in. It’s complete intimidation, it’s completely unacceptable, and people are very angry and frustrated.”

Francis also attended the Monroe meeting last Thursday to highlight the spate of assaults, intimidation, and crime in the Rathronan and Lisronagh areas.

He told Tipp Today that it was a well-run meeting and that a lot of anger and frustration were expressed by people from local communities experiencing the fear and intimidation caused by these issues.

Francis believes the current laws in place for dealing with this criminal activity have resulted in a vicious cycle.

“There were some apprehended around us not too long ago. They had between 50 and 180 convictions. So, it doesn’t matter to them. They go back into court, they’ll be back out again, and they might get a fine. They won’t pay that fine, so the Gardaí have to get a warrant, collect them, and bring them down to the jail.

“We’ve heard it all before. Garda time wasted, a Garda squad car gone for half a shift with two Gardaí to bring these lads to court or to prison. They’ll get a meal in prison, they’re let out, and then they’re back home. When they’re out on bail, they can commit crime and get a concurrent sentence, which is very wrong. All the laws need to be changed, and it’s people power that’s going to do this.”