Nenagh district sees numerous thefts & burglaries in last fortnight

There were numerous thefts and burglaries in the Nenagh district in the last fortnight.

Households, boats, and shops in the area have all fallen victim to this crimes over this timeframe.

Sgt in Charge of Cahir Garda Station, Carol O’ Leary, has offered some advice to avoid future incidents of theft and burglary.

Gardaí in Roscrea are investigating a burglary whereby entry was gained through a rear house window and cash and jewellery were taken.

There was a daytime burglary where another incident of cash and jewellery was taken, which Borrisokane Gardaí are investigating.

Gardaí are reminding the public to avoid leaving large sums of money or valuables around their house where it could be easily found and taken.

There was also a theft from a shop in Nenagh where jewellery worth €1,400 was taken.

The shop assistant began showing various jewellery pieces to the suspect, and when the worker went to replace them after, the suspect began picking up other items on display and placing them into a brown leather bag.

Sgt. Carol O’Leary has this advice for shop assistants and workers.

“ This is my appeal to shop assistants and staff workers in places particularly for high value places like Jewellery shops just to be aware that people will try and do it – it is a sleight of hand that they will get away with.”

Two more thefts occurred in the district.

One saw items taken from an unsecured premises at a building site, which Roscrea Gardaí is now investigating.

Sgt. O’Leary has this reminder for people working on sites.

“Be mindful of the items that are on site it is a busy time there is a lot of good working being done and just to be sure you have the markings, the property marking is a fantastic facility and on the other side if you are offered tools and it seems too good a deal to be true, maybe question where it has come from.”

A GPS monitor valued at €1,300 from a boat in the Nenagh area was also stolen, and Gardaí are asking anyone who may be offered to buy it to report it while they investigate.