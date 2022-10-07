Man due in court in connection with attack on Tipp man at music festival

A teenager has been charged in connection with a serious assault on a Tipperary man at the Electric Picnic Festival last month.

The victim – a man in his 30s from the Silvermines area – was taken to Tullamore Hospital after the incident on Friday September 2nd. He was later transferred to St James’ Hospital in Dublin to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Portlaoise arrested a man in his late teens yesterday morning as part of their investigation into the incident.

He was charged last night and released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court on October 27th.