Lonergan: Covid delays not in the best interest of justice system

The number of people sent to prison has decreased by over a third during the pandemic.

Just over 1,900 people were jailed in the first four months of this year – compared to over 2,900 in the same period in 2019.

There was a big drop in court activity during the pandemic, with many cases delayed.

Former Mountjoy Prison governor and Tipperary native John Lonergan says it’s vital justice is done quickly.

“The vast numbers of people who commit crime are young men and I think it’s very important that they are confronted in relation to their behaviour.”

“The legal system and the court process is the only legitimate way of doing that. Long delays at the moment with Covid are not in the best interest of either the system itself or the young people involved in criminality.”