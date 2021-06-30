Investigations underway into South Tipp fires

Gardaí are treating two car fires in south Tipperary in recent days as potential criminal damage incidents.

The first car fire occurred near a house at Poulacapple West, Mullinahone in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Gardaí appealing for witnesses or those with dash cam footage to come forward.

The second incident happened in Clonmel this morning, as outlined by Sergeant Margaret Kelly.

“We’re investigating a report of a car being set on fire in the Dromard estate just off the Cashel road at around 3am. We’re doing house to house enquiries in that estate.”

“We’re also appealing for any witnesses to give us a ring on 052 6177640.”