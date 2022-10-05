Investigations ongoing into assault in Powerstown-Lisronagh area of Clonmel

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information in relation to an assault in the District last Friday night.

The incident happened sometime between 10 and 11pm in the Kilmore area.

A man in his 40s was attacked by two men and required medical treatment for injuries to his head and body. No arrests have been made as yet.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Powerstown – Lisronagh area on Friday night last or who has information relating to the incident is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.