Information sought on Thurles burglary

An aggravated burglary in Thurles earlier this month is under investigation.

The incident happened on Thursday night of last week at Oakfield Drive in the town at around 9.15pm.

Sgt Joe Reville says a number of men were involved.

“Four or five males in dark clothing pushed their way into the house and started demanding money from the residents.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – anyone who may have seen that. Obviously we’ve done our own door-to-door canvases but maybe someone saw a vehicle with four or five men or maybe saw them staging somewhere before they went to the house – covering up their faces so they could remain anonymous. Hopefully someone has dashcam footage, doorbell footage or even if someone saw the vehicle if we could get the reg it would be superb.”