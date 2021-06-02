Information sought on Cloughjordan burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information after a till and cigarette machine was stolen from a north Tipperary shop.

The incident happened in the early hours last Sunday week, May 23rd, at a store on Main Street, Cloughjordan.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly outlined the details of the case this morning on Tipp Today.

“The burglary happened at 3.08am on that morning – suspects entered a shop on the Main Street in Cloughjordan by forcing the front door of the premises.”

“A cashiers till was stolen as well as a cigarette machine so Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to that crime.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450.