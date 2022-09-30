Gardaí investigate assault on local bus driver

There have been a number of assaults and criminal damage reported across Tipperary in the last fortnight.

A spate of public order offences have also been issued in this timeframe.

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating an assault on a bus driver.

The incident took place in the Thomas Street area of the town on September 18th at approximately at 8pm when a disturbance broke out on a bus and the driver intervened.

One of the people involved in the disturbance punched the driver, and Gardaí are asking any witnesses to contact them, as they are eager to solve this crime and find the culprit.

Damage was done to the GAA dug-out on the Western Roads grounds of Clonmel between the 24th and 25th of September.

The side panels of the dug-out were ripped off and left to one side, and Gardaí have labelled the act as “mindless vandalism” and would like to hear from anyone with information on this.

In Tipperary Town, a man was arrested and detained by Gardaí on September 12th for threatening incidents that were carried out on a number of business premises in the town.

A man has been charged with an assault offence in Cashel for punching another man and causing extensive dental damage on September 25th.

Gardaí say incidents like this are fuelled by alcohol and drugs, which they say are on the rise again.

On September 21st, there were a number of public order incidents in the Nenagh district, with one incident involving a man having a weapon seized by Gardaí, and they are preparing a file for the DPP for this.

In the Roscrea area, Gardaí responded to a call at an estate on September 20th at around 3.30am when the windows of a house were smashed.

The suspects fled in a car, and Gardaí are seeking public assistance with this.