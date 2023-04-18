Gardaí investigate armed robbery in Carrick on Suir

Gardaí in Carrick on Suir are appealing for information about a robbery in the town last Sunday night.

A lone male armed with a knife entered the Primo Service Station on John Street at around 8.45pm and demanded money from the staff.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Garda enquiries are ongoing into this serious incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Suir Garda Station on 051- 642040, Clonmel Garda Station on 052 – 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Any driver with dash-cam footage who was driving through John Street or surrounding areas of Carrick on Suir at approx. 8.45pm on Sunday night is asked to contact the Gardaí.