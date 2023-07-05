Gardaí in Clonmel appealing for witnesses to Kilsheelan burglary

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Kilsheelan.

The local unit is investigating this incident which occurred at Poll an Choire, Poulakerry at approximately 11:30pm on the Monday night.

The suspects entered a garage adjoining a house and stole a number of fishing rods & fishing equipment before leaving on foot.

Gardaí believe there were at least three people involved in the theft, and believe they used the Blueway to get to and from the scene that night.

Enquiries are ongoing , with an appeal to anyone who may have noticed suspicious behaviour which may be linked to this incident in Kilsheelan Village to contact Clonmel Garda Station.