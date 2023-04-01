Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Nenagh assault

Gardaí are investigating an incident involving a number of people in Nenagh last weekend.

Members in the district are appealing to the public to come forward if they know anything about an assault that occurred on Silver Street on Saturday the 25th.

It occurred just after midday and there were multiple individuals involved during which a weapon is suspected to have been produced.

Srg. Carol O’Leary says this is one of a number of public order incidents that has happened in the area in recent week and that any information is welcome:

“Any one that may have seen anything leading up to it or after it that may be of concern to them please contact Gardaí in Nenagh and pass that on to them.”