Local Gardaí are seeking information after a car was found burnt out in South Tipperary.

A red Volkswagen Caddy was stolen from Hillview, Drangan between 10pm on the 18th of this month and 7am on the 19th.

This car was then later located burnt out at Coodine, Killenaule.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or Thurles Garda Station 0504 25100.