Court appearance following Cashel drug haul

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the seizure of Cannabis herb valued at €75,000 in Cashel earlier this week.

The Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit along with members of the Armed Support Unit stopped and searched a vehicle at around 10 o’clock on Monday night.

Almost 4kg of cannabis was seized while €1,400 in cash and a number of mobile and electronic devices were also seized in follow-up searches.

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court later.