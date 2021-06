Three people are due to appear before Tipperary District Court by video link later.

Two women – in their 30s and 50s – and a man in his 40s were remanded in custody when they appeared before Nenagh District Court last week charged with two counts of abduction.

It follows the discovery of two young boys in Thurles last week after a cross-border appeal for information on their whereabouts.

The Judge refused bail to all three people following Garda objections.