Council facing bill of thousands after Clonmel Christmas lights vandalism

Thousands of euro worth of damage was caused to part of the Christmas light display in Clonmel over the festive period.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at the top of Mitchell Street after New Year’s Eve.

The arch was one of two such displays in the town and was popular with people as a location for photos.

Tipperary County Council will be facing a bill of a few thousand Euro to either repair the damage or replace the structure.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Clonmel councillor Niall Dennehy said that acts of vandalism such as this will not be tolerated:

“Wanton vandalism whether it be at the Kickham Plaza, where there was some damage done as well or of Christmas lights at Mitchell Street, is just not acceptable. The town administrator has told me that she is working with the Gardai and others to bring these vandals to account. Respect for others and other public and private property is the norm of any civil society.”