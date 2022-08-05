Concerns over anti-social behaviour around Clonmel sports grounds

Local politicians are calling for better policing around the Clonmel Rugby Club.

Independent Councillor Richie Molloy told the recent meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee that there had been an assault on a club member during a concert there.

He said the club was trying to arrange a meeting with the local Garda Superintendent about it but Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told the meeting he had only become aware of the matter that day and needed to see what the full story was.

This comes following previous calls from Councillor John Fitzgerald for support for the club after what he called ‘persistent’ damage and anti-social behaviour impacting on members.

Councillor Molloy says there should be more Garda visibility and policing in the area.