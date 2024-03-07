Carrick man facing string of charges

A man was arrested for carrying a concealed knife in Carrick-on-Suir this week.

The man was arrested after he started to interfere with Gardaí dealing with another incident in the south Tipperary town on Monday.

He was behaving aggressively and verbally abusing the guards.

The knife was discovered when he was arrested and it then emerged that he was wanted for other crimes in the area.

Detective Sgt Declan O’Carroll says he is now in prison awaiting trial after being charged with a total of 12 different offences.