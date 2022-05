A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in West Tipp.

Members of Tipperary Town Drugs Unit, assisted by Anglesea St. Drug Unit, carried out a search of a property under warrant in the Aherlow area last Saturday.

During the course of the operation they discovered cannabis plants worth €68,000.

A man in his 20s was detained and brought before a sitting of Tipperary District Court.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.