There were 24 public order incidents in the Clonmel Garda District in the past 2 weeks.

Sergeant Declan O’Carroll said that this was a particularly high number of offences in a short period of time.

Many of these were incidents of people being drunk and disorderly across Clonmel, Fethard and Carrick-on-Suir.

In each case fines were issued, while court dates now follow for some incidents.