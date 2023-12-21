Blow to organised crime in Tipperary

A multi-agency team has seized drugs and firearms in County Tipperary.

One person’s been arrested following the operation, which was carried out yesterday afternoon.

The searches were carried out across a dozen properties in the Clonmel area by Gardaí, Revenue and members of the Defence Forces – as part of investigations into organised crime in the area.

They seized two shotguns, a machete, and a form of pepper spray.

€2,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin and €1,500 in cash were also seized

A man in his twenties was arrested and is currently detained at an undisclosed Garda Station in the county.