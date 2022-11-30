Arrest following Moyglass drug seizure

A number of cannabis products have been seized following a search in the Clonmel Garda District.

On Monday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm members of the local District Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant in the Moyglass area.

During the search Cannabis Herb, Cannabis jellies, Cannabis Resin and Magic Mushrooms with an estimated street value of €5,500 were seized along with over €2,500 in cash.

A man was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station before being released while a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This search was done as part of Operation Tara, which aims to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs.