Arrest following armed robbery attempt in Clonmel

Gardaí have thanked members of the public for helping to apprehend a man who attempted to rob a takeaway in Clonmel.

A masked man entered the premises carrying a knife and demanded money.

He then proceeded to jump over the counter and attempted to open the till with the knife.

Sgt Carol O’Leary says he was apprehended and has appeared in court.

“A number of the staff members challenged him with members of the public and got him to the floor. Gardaí were contacted, went to the scene and he was arrested.

“Thankfully no one was injured – he was charged in court and is currently in custody until that case is concluded.

“We’d again say thank you to the members of the public that helped and the staff members but as always to exercise caution. At time a rush of adrenaline but the most important thing is that everybody is walking out of there safely.”