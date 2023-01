A Garda operation targeting crime in the Clonmel District has led to an arrest in the Fethard area.

A vehicle failed to stop for officers conducting an Operation Rototiller patrol last night at 7.30pm.

The vehicle was followed for some time along rural roads by the Roads Policing Unit and members attached to Clonmel Garda Station and was eventually brought to a halt.

A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

He will appear in court at a later stage.