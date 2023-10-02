Appeal for witnesses to South Tipp robbery

Gardaí are investigating a robbery which occurred at a business in Fethard.

The incident happened at approximately 8.15pm last Thursday when two men entered the premises at the Square with their faces covered.

They fled on foot shortly after with a sum of cash and headed in the direction of Burke Street.

It is understood one of the men had a heavy build and was wearing a grey hoody and blue jeans. The second man had an average build and was wearing a green hoody with black shorts.

Gardaí are keen to speak to any person who may have interacted or came across these two either prior to or after the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the Burke Street or The Square areas of Fethard between 8pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, September 28th and who noticed any suspicious behaviour is asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also seeking video footage from the area that road users may have.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052-6177640 or contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.