11 year sentence for Tipp man who raped his daughters

A Tipperary man has been jailed for 11 years for a “breach of trust of the gravest kind” after being convicted of the rape of his two daughters and the sexual assault of his niece.

49-year-old John Doyle from Littleton was convicted of two counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault following a Central Criminal Court trial in Wexford last November.

The offences happened in Littleton between 2006 and 2017 when the girls were aged between eight and 14.

His three victims have waived their right to anonymity so that he can be named.

Doyle had denied any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.

Imposing concurrent sentences of 12 years on the rape counts, with the final one year suspended on strict conditions, Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford described the offending as a “significant breach of trust” and noted that Doyle had told both of his daughters that he would kill himself if they told anyone.