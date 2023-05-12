Crews working to restore water on Coalbrook Public Water Supply Scheme

Crews are working to restore water on the Coalbrook Public Water Supply Scheme.

This comes following a large leak on the network, which has resulted in a significant reduction in the water level of the storage reservoir.

Customers supplied by this scheme may experience intermittent low pressure and/or water outages.

Alternative water supplies have been arranged at Earlshill and Kilbraugh, and customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption.

It is anticipated that supply will return to all customers by this Sunday.