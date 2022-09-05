Covid-19 testing centre in Nenagh set to close in coming weeks

The Covid-19 testing centre in Nenagh is to close in the coming weeks.

HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare has made the decision due to the reduction in both the prevalence and impact of the virus.

Covid-19 testing centres have been operating in both North and South Tipp since the pandemic began.

The Nenagh facility is currently operating at the old Castlebrand factory at Tyone while in Clonmel it’s on the grounds of Tipperary University Hospital.

Over the last number of months – particularly since the change in testing requirements announced at the end of February – there has been a substantial decrease in demand for Covid-19 testing.

The Nenagh Community Testing Centre will cease operations on Sunday September 18th.

However in line with national guidance the HSE will continue to ensure that there is a test centre in each county where a seven-day service will be maintained.

The centre for the Premier County will now be on the Tipperary University Hospital campus in Clonmel – the entrance to this is off the Heywood Road.

For those who require a test this can be arranged through your GP or online via the HSE website.

Guidelines for COVID testing are available at https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/