Council exploring the possibility of establishing memorials to honour famous figures in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council is looking at the possibility of putting up memorials in Clonmel to famous figures from the past.

If follows a call from Mayor Richie Molloy for a plaque to be errected on the new Greenway to remember the exploits of world-renowned boxer Johnny Healy who died in 1994.

Cllr Molloy says there’s loads of other local people who’s achievement deserve to be remembered.

He says a series of memorial would create an added sense of the town’s history for tourists and locals alike:

“I was happy with the response that the Council are going to look at this and put all these memorials up – I think it will create a bit of history. And you know from a tourism point of view too, I think it’s important that we remember people from the past. And certainly, I knew Johnny Healy myself personally when he was alive, and he was a great man for coaching and getting young people into boxing. So people like that shouldn’t be forgotten.”