Cost of homes in Tipp half the price of national average, according to CSO

The CSO says the median cost of a home in Tipperary last year was half that of the national figure.
Across the entire country the figure was €300,000 while in the Premier County it stood at €150,000.
According to the CSO the most expensive Eircode in Tipperary over the last twelve months was the E45 Nenagh area with a median of €225,000.
The least expensive is Tipperary Town at €151,250.
Nationally the most expensive Eircode is Blackrock in Dublin at €745,000 while on the other end of that scale is Ballyhaunis in Mayo at €125,000
A breakdown of the eight Eircode areas in Tipperary:
- E45 – Nenagh – €225,000
- E91 – Clonmel – €201,000
- E25 – Cashel – €190,000
- E21 – Cahir – €182,500
- E32 – Carrick on Suir – €179,000
- E41 – Thurles – €175,000
- E53 – Roscrea – €155,000
- E34 – Tipperary – €151,250