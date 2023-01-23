Cost of homes in Tipp half the price of national average, according to CSO

The CSO says the median cost of a home in Tipperary last year was half that of the national figure.

Across the entire country the figure was €300,000 while in the Premier County it stood at €150,000.

According to the CSO the most expensive Eircode in Tipperary over the last twelve months was the E45 Nenagh area with a median of €225,000.

The least expensive is Tipperary Town at €151,250.

Nationally the most expensive Eircode is Blackrock in Dublin at €745,000 while on the other end of that scale is Ballyhaunis in Mayo at €125,000

A breakdown of the eight Eircode areas in Tipperary: