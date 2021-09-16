Walk-in vaccination clinic in Nenagh next Saturday

Additional walk-in vaccination clinics are being held at centres in the Mid-West over the coming days.

These are for both adults and children aged 12 and over. They have been organised across the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Nenagh, Limerick and Ennis.

These local clinics will also provide easy access for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who now, as per national guidance, can receive the Pfizer vaccine as their second dose.

The Nenagh clinic will run from 9am to 6pm on Saturday at the Abbey Court Hotel.

Over 1,000 people were vaccinated at the Nenagh centre last week.