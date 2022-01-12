Walk-in Covid booster clinics being held in Clonmel on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place in Clonmel over the coming days.

No appointment is necessary for the clinics being held at the Clonmel Park Hotel today, tomorrow or on Saturday.

Today’s booster clinic is for those over 30 and also for healthcare workers over 30 – it runs until 12.15 this afternoon and again from 1 to 4pm.

Tomorrows walk-in clinic in Clonmel is also for those over 30 running from midday to 6pm.

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 16 – 29 will be held on Saturday next from 9am to 1pm.

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated you need to wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (www.hse.ie)