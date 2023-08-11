Visiting restrictions at TUH in Clonmel

What’s being described as a small outbreak of Covid-19 is being dealt with at Tipperary University Hospital.

Management at the Clonmel facility have curtailed visiting to the Medical 1 ward with strictly no visiting unless by prior arrangement with the Nurse Manager or is deemed necessary for compassionate reasons.

Visiting to all other departments remain unaffected at this time, however members of the public are asked to not attend the hospital if they are unwell or symptomatic to avoid further spread.