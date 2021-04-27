Tipp’s 14-day incidence rate higher than the national figure

151 Covid-19 patients were in public hospitals last night – the lowest in over 200 days.

The figure dropped by 22 in 24 hours, to its lowest since October 6th, while there are 46 in intensive care.

437 new cases were reported yesterday.

13 of these were in Tipperary bringing the total for the last 14 days in the Premier County to 197.

The 14-day incidence rate in Tipp is 123.5 cases per 100,000 people which is above the national figure of 121.

One further death linked to the virus was also recorded.

On Thursday the government will announce what restrictions will ease over the coming months.